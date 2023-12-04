BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR

The newly elected BRS MLAs and senior leaders will meet the party Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at farm house today.

Before leaving to the Farm house, the MLAs and senior leaders attended a meeting conducted by BRS Working President A Revanth Reddy at Telangana Bhavan.



The MLAs will attend the meeting organised by KCR and discuss the political issues mainly the party's poor performance in the just concluded assembly election. The MLAs are likely to elect KCR as BRS Legislative Party leader in the meeting.

