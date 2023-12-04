Live
- Taking cue from Assembly polls failure, Cong should change its approach, says Abhishek Banerjee
- Passenger injured after TTE allegedly threw him of moving train in Bihar
- Rs.347 crore project sanctioned for RJY airport's development
- Telangana CLP authorises Kharge to name chief minister
- Travel lifts New Zealand's international services trade
- Telangana CLP adopts second resolution
- City witnesses rain under cyclone influence
- BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
- SCR cancels few trains running on Vijayawada-Kazipet lines
- Congress asks high command to choose CM candidate in Telangana
Just In
BRS MLAs goes to farm house to meet KCR
Highlights
The newly elected BRS MLAs and senior leaders will meet the party Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at farm house today.
The newly elected BRS MLAs and senior leaders will meet the party Supremo and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at farm house today.
Before leaving to the Farm house, the MLAs and senior leaders attended a meeting conducted by BRS Working President A Revanth Reddy at Telangana Bhavan.
The MLAs will attend the meeting organised by KCR and discuss the political issues mainly the party's poor performance in the just concluded assembly election. The MLAs are likely to elect KCR as BRS Legislative Party leader in the meeting.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS