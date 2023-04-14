BRS MLC K Kavitha feigns ignorance about Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha who is facing inquiry by Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi Liquor scam said that the alleged WhatsApp chat that was released by Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Wednesday was fake one and charged media including newspapers and TV Channels, social media platforms like You Tube of deliberately trying to malign BRS.

It may be recalled that Sukesh in his codified WhatsApp conversation indicated nexus between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of AAP and BRS leader. The conversation was saved with a number with name 'Kavita Akka TRS.'

Kavitha in a statement said that she does not know who Sukesh was. She said it was part of BJP game plan to defame BRS and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Not having the courage to face the popularity of the BRS party and KCR's national level activities politically, the opponents of Telangana are keeping the media organizations in the dark and working through papers, TV channels, YouTube media and deliberately spreading bad propaganda against the BRS party, she alleged.

The BRS leader said questioned the sequence of events leading to the release of the letter. She said a financial criminal releases an anonymous letter which is followed by BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao's letter to the Central Election Commission and is followed by mudslinging by MP D Arvind.

Added to these some jealous media organisations persistently publish false news. They did the same even about

my mobile phones writing news in a hurry and later backtracked. They are now again trying to defame Telangana government, she said.