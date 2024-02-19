BRS MLC Kavitha Urges Congress Govt. to Withdraw GO 3

BRS MLC Kavitha has penned a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, expressing strong criticism of the Congress's stance on women's reservation in employment opportunities. The letter highlights the recent introduction of a new GO on February 10 in Telangana, which Kavitha argues would result in unjust treatment towards OBC, SC, and ST women. The move has sparked controversy, with concerns raised about potential repercussions on women's rights and employment prospects.

The letter references the historical context of women's reservation in India, citing the issuance of GEO No. 41 and 56 in 1996, which provided 33.3 percent reservation in employment for women. Kavitha points out the significance of the Indira Sawhni judgment by the Supreme Court in 1992, which paved the way for horizontal reservation with roster points for women, ensuring the implementation of social reservations effectively.

Drawing attention to recent developments in Telangana, the letter outlines the cancellation of GO No. 41 and 56 by the Congress government, replaced by the new GEO 3, sparking concerns about the potential impact on women's employment opportunities. The abrupt withdrawal of a petition in the High Court without consultation has raised alarms about the government's commitment to upholding women's rights and ensuring equitable access to employment.

Kavitha emphasizes the importance of upholding the spirit of reservations, particularly in the context of empowering women and providing equal opportunities in the workforce. The letter underscores the need for the Congress, as a national party, to take a clear stance on the issue and intervene to address the concerns raised by BRS MLC Kavitha and others impacted by the new reservation policy