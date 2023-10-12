BRS moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Car-like symbols in elections

The BRS party has filed a writ petition in the Delhi High Court seeking the removal of car-like symbols from the Central Election Commission's free symbols. The petition argues that the presence of road roller-like signs resembling a car could harm the BRS party's prospects in the elections. The Delhi court is scheduled to hear the petition on Thursday.

The BRS party has previously requested the Central Election Commission multiple times to remove car-like symbols and refrain from assigning them to any party. Although the road roller sign was removed in 201, it was reinstated and the BRS party have objected to its reinstatement and have appealed for its removal. The Election Commission has advised independent candidates not to use symbols resembling cars in election symbols allotted to unrecognised parties.

The BRS party has urged the Election Commission to refrain from allocating symbols such as a camera, chapati roller, road roller, soapdish, television, sewing machine, ship, autorickshaw, and truck, as they are similar to the car symbol on EVMs. The party argues that these symbols should not be assigned to any candidate in the upcoming elections in Telangana, as it is causing losses to the BRS party. Since the Election Commission has not responded to the appeals made by the BRS party, they have approached the Delhi High Court.