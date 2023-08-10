Live
- Panic triggers as Chaddi gang enter Hyderabad
- Congress Party's victory is the cause of BJP's fear: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
- Watch Little Singham’s birthday celebrations’ promo here
- An Independence Day Pledge: A call to plant 3 million trees for a sustainable future
- India's first Agricultural Data Exchange launched in Hyderabad
- PL First Cut – S Chand Ltd | 1QFY24
- PL First Cut – Kalpataru Power (KPP) Q1FY24
- American Oncology Institute (AOI) organised workshop on MR Based HDR Interstitial Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer
- TTD chairman lays stone for modernization works of Sri Venkateswara Museum
- Police serve notice to Pawan Kalyan
Just In
BRS MPs moves Privilege motion against Union Minister
BRS MPs submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker requesting to move a privilege motion against Union Minister.
BRS MPs submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker requesting to move a privilege motion against Union Minister.
BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao sent a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker to move a privilege motion against Union Minister Nishikant Dubey under rule 222 for deliberately misleading the house on Wednesday.
Nama Nageshwar Rao said that the union minister made a false statement in the house that Union Government sanctioned Rs 86 lakh crore for Kaleshwaram project and misled the entire house.
' It is factually wrong and made the house mislead and make the members believe that the central government sanctioned the funds for the Kaleshwaram project. The MPs sought the speaker's active intervention and considered their plea to move a privilege motion against the minister.