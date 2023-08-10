BRS MPs moves Privilege motion against Union Minister

BRS MPs submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker requesting to move a privilege motion against Union Minister.

BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageshwar Rao sent a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker to move a privilege motion against Union Minister Nishikant Dubey under rule 222 for deliberately misleading the house on Wednesday.

Nama Nageshwar Rao said that the union minister made a false statement in the house that Union Government sanctioned Rs 86 lakh crore for Kaleshwaram project and misled the entire house.

' It is factually wrong and made the house mislead and make the members believe that the central government sanctioned the funds for the Kaleshwaram project. The MPs sought the speaker's active intervention and considered their plea to move a privilege motion against the minister.