BRS must have maximum MPs and MLAs: KTR

Adilabad: BRS Working President KTR on Tuesday stated that redistribution of constituencies will happen in 2026. He was speaking in the meeting of booth level leaders of Adilabad Parliament Constituency. He said that according to the calculation, the BRS party must make sure that the people elect as many number of MPs and MLAs. But it is known that division will be done on the basis of population.

“If delimitation is done on the basis of population, it will be a grave injustice to the South. Southern states have adopted family planning... so on population basis it means we will lose”, he said. It is alleged that the process of redistribution is being carried out to benefit the northern states.