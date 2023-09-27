BRS neutral stand on Naidu’s arrest worries leaders

♦ 40 lakh Andhra voters reside in Telangana

♦ Out of which 25 lakhs in Hyderabad alone

♦ KTR dismisses issue as political fight between two parties

Hyderabad: The stand taken by BRS to remain neutral in the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged skill development case saying that any comment by them would amount to ‘Begani shadi me Abdullah Deevana,’ is causing concern among the pink party MLAs.

The population of voters, who originally belong to Andhra Pradesh in Telangana, is said to be around 7 per cent (over 40 lakhs in Telangana and 25 lakhs in Hyderabad alone). The recent developments in the neighbouring state had its reflection here when several IT employees took out a car rally to Rajamahendravaram in support of Naidu facing the police hurdles. If the BRS still maintains the stand of ‘Begani shadi me Abdullah Deevana, it could affect the prospects of the candidates, they rue.

Some MLAs had on their own participated in dharnas taken up against the ‘illegal arrest’ of Babu. They felt that the party would take a stand at least after the car rally by the techies. But on Tuesday, BRS working president KT Rama Rao dismissed the issue saying that it was a political fight between two parties.

He also suggested that those who were against the arrest let them protest in Vijayawada or Rajamahendravaram. He also said that the matter was sub-judice and it would not be proper to make a comment. Asked why permission for rallies in support of Naidu was being denied, he said it was to maintain law and order.



It may be mentioned here that BRS leaders like D Sudheer Reddy, LB Nagar MLA, participated in a protest rally in Vanasthalipuram. Telangana Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy termed the arrest of Chandrababu as illegal and said it was political vendetta. Minister Malla Reddy, former minister Motkupally Narsimhulu also spoke in support of Chandrababu. Motkupally held a dharna at NTR Ghat lashing out at AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Similar views were shared by the MLAs of Serilingampally, Quthbullahpur, Jubilee Hills and other areas.

Meanwhile, KTR has convened a meeting of the campaign committee on Wednesday morning at the Pragathi Bhavan. The Naidu issue is also likely to be discussed during the meeting.