BRS nominates Maganti Sunitha for JH bypoll



The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party chief, K Chandrashekar Rao, has officially named Maganti Sunitha Gopinath as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. According to party leaders, the decision was made following internal survey reports that indicated a strong chance of winning the seat.

Party sources revealed that Sunitha has a long-standing history of involvement in election activities, having previously assisted her late husband, Gopinath, during his campaigns. Her strong relationship with the party cadre was a key factor in her selection over a new candidate. Gopinath’s two daughters are also actively campaigning informally within the constituency. The party believes that the “sentiment factor” will provide an added advantage in the by-election.

Earlier, speculation about the candidate’s identity was put to rest by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who had hinted at Sunitha’s candidature and urged party members to ensure her victory.

The BRS has a history of offering tickets to the families of deceased Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs).

For instance, after the death of Secunderabad Cantonment MLA T Sayanna, his daughter Lasya Nandita was given the ticket. Following her subsequent death in a car crash, her sister G Nivedita was nominated, though she was unsuccessful in the by-election held alongside the 2023 Assembly elections.

KCR confirmed the decision, stating, “Maganti Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunitha, who has earned a place as a senior leader in the party and a favourite leader of the people of Jubilee Hills, has been given priority and selected as the candidate.”

Party leaders explained that the decision was based on Sunitha’s reputation as a “selfless leader with a pure heart,” and was made to honour the service of the late Gopinath and to fulfil the aspirations of the Jubilee Hills electorate.