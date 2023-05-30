BRS only party to work for welfare of people: Kavitha

Nizamabad: MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is only the party in Telangana to work for the welfare of people.

Addressing the Aatmeeya Sammelanam programme at Makloor mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district on Tuesday, MLC Kavitha said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Telangana had achieved significant progress both in welfare and development and it was a role model for the entire country.

She said the BRS government was fulfilling the aspirations of all sections of the society and was giving equal importance to the development of rural and urban areas.

Appreciating Armur MLA Jeevan Reddy for working effectively for the welfare of people, Kavitha said it would be a futile exercise for opposition parties to contest against Jeevan Reddy in the ensuing Assembly elections and exuded confidence that Jeevan Reddy would retain his MLA seat by achieving more votes compared to the previous Assembly elections.

She also urged the party activists and leaders to encourage the people for taking a subscription to Namaste Telangana Telugu daily and watching T news channel as the people should get to know the welfare and development programmes of BRS government.

"The same people, once who used to hate the BRS party, are now receiving the development fruits under its party government. Those leaders who used to criticise KCR frequently, are now appreciating his performance," Kavitha pointed out.

She also urged Labour Minister Malla Reddy, who was present in the meeting, to take an initiative of constructing ESI hospital in Nizamabad district.