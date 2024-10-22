BRS out to amplify fight against GO 29

Hyderabad: Stating that the Government Order (GO) 29 was unconstitutional, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said the party would continue to fight against it until it is revoked.

The BRS leader made these comments while addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. He said that they had engaged senior advocate Kapil Sibal to challenge GO 29 in the Supreme Court.

“Although we expected a hearing on Friday, it was deferred to Monday. The Supreme Court did not object to any points we raised and has directed that no results be declared until a verdict is passed on GO 29. The Court also asked for an expedited hearing," KTR said.

He explained that the previous BRS State government had issued GO 55 in accordance with SC, ST, BC, and EWS reservations. "We ensured merit-based opportunities for all under the open category, but GO 29 limits the opportunities for reserved categories by removing them from their own categories if they secure a place in open-category seats, which is unfair. Since February, we have been raising concerns about the injustice of GO 29," KTR stated.

KTR emphasised that the BRS would continue to support students until the court case is resolved. "The students' demands are simple—why hasn't the government addressed their concerns? Is it wrong to point out that GO 29 is unconstitutional? KCR has fought for 95 per cent reservation for locals, but now there are conspiracies to bring in non-locals," he remarked.