BRS Parliamentary review meeting begins

The Nalgonda review meeting scheduled to be held on the January 16th on the occasion of the Kanuma festival has been postponed to January 22nd

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Parliamentary Party review meetings will resume from Wednesday. A review meeting on Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituency will be held at Telangana Bhavan at 11 am. The reviews of ten parliamentary constituencies have already been completed.

After the Sankranti holidays, the BRS Lok Sabha review meetings are resuming. The Nalgonda review meeting scheduled to be held on the January 16th on the occasion of the Kanuma festival has been postponed to January 22nd.

Nagarkurnool Parliamentary Constituency includes Gadwal, Alampur, Wanaparthi, Kolhapur, Nagarkurnool, Kalwakurti, Atchampeta Assembly Constituencies. BRS won in Alampur, Gadwal seats in 2023 Assembly Elections.

BRS Working President KTR, Harish Rao, K Keshav Rao, Madhusudana Chari, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Prashanth Reddy, Kadiam Srihari, Banda Krishnamohan Reddy, former MLAs and MLCs will attend the review held on Wednesday at Telangana Bhavan.

