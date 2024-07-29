BRS Party Senior Leader Nagar Doddi Venkat Ramudu Reaffirms Party 's Strength and Support In Gadwal.

Gadwal : In a stirring and well-attended gathering at the KS Function Hall in Gadwal, senior state leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Nagar Doddi Venkataramulu, delivered a powerful speech assuring the party's unwavering support for every worker in the Gadwal constituency.

During the meeting, Venkataramulu emphasized that the BRS remains a steadfast pillar for all its dedicated workers and urged them not to lose hope amidst the current political challenges. He took the opportunity to criticize the Congress party's administration, highlighting its perceived failures and the numerous hardships faced by the people within just eight months of their governance.





"The public is yearning for the return of the BRS to power," Venkataramulu stated, indicating that the gathering was a strategic move to prepare for the upcoming local elections. He called for efficiency and unity within the party to strengthen their efforts and effectively confront Congress.



Condemning the recent party switch by elected representatives, particularly those who had been elected under the BRS banner, Venkataramulu questioned the development promises made by those who switched allegiances. He asserted that the MLA's defection was a betrayal of the people's trust and the hard work of the BRS members.



Addressing the unexpected departure of Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy, Venkataramulu reassured the audience that the BRS would soon recover and emerge stronger. The large turnout at the meeting was a testament to the enduring trust and belief in the BRS and Chief Minister KCR, despite the current adversities.



He acknowledged the dedication of hundreds of party workers who attended the meeting despite the ongoing agricultural activities and rains, highlighting the strong support base of the BRS. He stressed that no other BRS leaders had joined Congress, affirming the unity and loyalty within the party.





Venkataramulu also responded to the congratulatory messages received following the MLA's party switch, describing them as insincere and merely reflective of changing circumstances. He criticized the frequent party-switching behavior of some leaders, pointing out their double standards.



Assuring that the BRS leadership would not allow those who abandoned the party during tough times to return, Venkata ramulu promised fair opportunities for the loyal and hardworking members. He highlighted the party's commitment to allocating tickets to the BC community in the upcoming elections.



Expressing confidence in the BRS's ability to effectively confront Congress in the local elections, Venkata ramulu emphasized the public's desire for the BRS's return to power. He criticized the Congress party's failure to fulfill its promises within eight months, citing issues such as electricity shortages, water problems, lack of subsidies, and troubles with farmer support programs.



In his concluding remarks, Venkata ramulu called on former leaders who had distanced themselves from the BRS to return and face the elections under the current leadership. He expressed his belief in the strong BRS leadership in Gadwal, predicting a victorious future for the party.



The meeting, presided over by Beechupalli, saw participation from several senior BRS leaders and coordinators, including Anantapur Jayaram Reddy, Erra Valli Ramulu, Rangu Maddiletti, Patel Janardhan Reddy, Kuruva Pallayya, advocate Damodar, Tower Makbool, advocate Ramu, BRS leader Srujana, Babu Goud, Narasimha, Krishna, and others. The overwhelming turnout and enthusiastic support from party workers and leaders underscored the BRS's robust presence and optimistic outlook for the upcoming elections.

