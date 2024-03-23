BRS plea to council for disqualification of MLCs who switched loyalties

Live
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Friday approached Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, demanding the disqualification of BRS members of the Legislative Council who joined the Congress party.
The BRS leaders demanded the disqualification of MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy and Kusukuntla Damodar Reddy, who were elected from BRS and joined the Congress party.
They have submitted a petition to Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. MLCs MS Prabhakar, Yadava Reddy, Sheri Subhash Reddy, and BRSLP Office Secretary M Ramesh Reddy presented the petition to the chairman.
