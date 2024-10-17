BRS protest in Vikarabad against farmers project on Oct 19

Hyderabad: BRS has decided to take up a protest at Vikarabad against the farmers project on October 19, as the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, said on Wednesday that though their government issued GO for the project, they did not hand over the land because of the protest from the environmentalists. Addressing a press conference after a meeting with the city MLAs, Rama Rao said that the BRS government issued the GO for the project but did not handover the land till 2024 because of strong objections from the environmentalists. He said that there cannot be two rules for eco-sensitive zones for Ganga and Musi, adding that the farmers project should be set up at a place where there is big forest.

The BRS leader said that soon the party MLAs will be visiting the STP sites constructed during the BRS regime. He reiterated that HYDRA was brought to threaten the realtors and builders.