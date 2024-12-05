BRS resents commoner becoming CM: Revanth

Peddapalli: The power-hungry opposition is unable to see a common man become the Chief Minister. Hence it is now for the people to take on the BRS and defeat the propaganda it has launched against the Congress government, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Wednesday.

Addressing the Yuva Vikasam Sabha part of the Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu, the Chief Minister said he had come up the hard way in life with the blessings of the people. Referring to the Telangana agitation, Revanth Reddy said it was the initiative of senior Congress leader G Chinna Reddy who led a committee and gave a representation to Sonia Gandhi at Begumpet Airport way back in 2002 which sowed the seed for separate Telangana in her mind.

The agitation later took many turns with many youths sacrificing their lives for the separate state. He said though BRS came to power, it failed to fill the vacancies and issue job notifications. But within one year the Congress government filled 55,000 jobs which even PM Narendra Modi could not do in Gujarat.

He said the government was committed to making one crore women as crorepatis. If these one crore women will bless them in the next elections Congress would be back in power for the second term.

Taking potshots at KCR, the CM said in the last 10 years KCR ignored the farmers of Peddapalli. While he earned Rs 1 crore per acre in his Gajwel farms, he did not reveal the secret to the farmers of the state.

He also questioned why the KCR family did not participate in the ongoing Caste Census, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged the BC associations to give a call for a social boycott of those who failed to participate in the survey.He expressed his ire over the ‘unsupportive’ Opposition. “We took part in the earlier surveys conducted by the BRS regime without any qualms,” he said.

Ridiculing the demands of BRS leaders that he step down as the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy asked BRS president KCR to show his magnanimity by attending the Assembly and participating in healthy discussions, and sharing his “learned” knowledge for the benefit of the people of the state as he claims to has read 80,000 books. He said had KCR fulfilled the promises made by him he would have been back in power for the third time.

But he was more focused on the employment generation of his family. Earlier, the CM handed over letters of appointment to recruits of Group-4. A total of 8,084 received their appointment letters on Wednesday from the authorities, totalling 55,143 jobs during the present Congress government. He laid foundation to development works of over Rs 1,000 crore for the Peddapalli district, including a provision of a new RTC depot.