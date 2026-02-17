BRS secures Alampur Municipal chairperson post

In a closely contested election, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) secured the Chairperson post of the Alampur Municipality in Gadwal district, following a tied mandate in the recently concluded municipal elections.

Alampur Municipality comprises a total of 10 wards. In the elections, both the BRS and the Congress party won five wards each, resulting in an evenly split council. The deadlock was resolved during the Chairperson election through the exercise of the ex-officio vote.

During the special council meeting convened to elect the Municipal Chairperson, BRS councillor Pindi Jayaramudu emerged victorious after receiving the decisive ex-officio vote cast by the local MLA. With the strength of five elected BRS councillors and the ex-officio support of the MLA, the party secured the required majority to claim the municipal chair.

The Congress party, despite having an equal number of elected councillors, fell short in the final tally due to the additional vote exercised by the BRS legislator in his capacity as an ex-officio member of the municipal council.

With this development, the BRS has officially taken control of the Alampur Municipal Council, marking a significant political gain for the party in Gadwal district.

Party leaders and supporters expressed satisfaction over the outcome, stating that the victory reflects continued public confidence in the leadership of the BRS in the region.