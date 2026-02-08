BRS smells foul play behind FSL fire

Hyderabad: BRS has raised doubts that the fire accident at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) occurred in the city on Saturday was not accidental but a deliberate attempt to destroy crucial evidence linked to sensitive cases, including the ‘vote for note’ case.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged foul play behind the fire, saying it was an attempt by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to “erase evidence.”

“ I am guessing the voice recordings of the famous “vote for note” case, and trying to cover up for lack of evidence in cooked-up political cases like phone tapping,” BRS working president KTR posted on X,

Echoing the same, BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan alleged that the fire broke out specifically in the section housing files related to high-profile cases, making it difficult to believe that it was caused merely by a short circuit. He contended that the incident appeared to be a “well-planned attempt” to wipe out evidence rather than a technical failure.

“It is not the files that were set on fire, but the democratic values of this State,” he said, alleging that the destruction of records amounted to erasing critical evidence in cases with far-reaching political implications. He demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge to identify those responsible for what he described as a larger conspiracy.

He demanded a judicial inquiry by a sitting judge, recovery of all available data from cloud backups with the release of a white paper detailing the status of files, and strict action, including suspension, against officials responsible for the security lapse.