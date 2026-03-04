BRS sniffs scam in procurement of bunker beds for students of KGBV

The BRS on Tuesday alleged that there was a scam of over Rs 160 crore in the procurement of bunker beds for the students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV).

BRS MLC D Sravan Kumar addressed a press conference seeking detailed inquiry in what he termed as loot of public money. Sravan said that the students of KGBV deserve wellbeing and dignity, but not to be used as a front for administrative treachery.

He alleged that a massive procurement ‘scandal’ was unfolding in the Telangana Education Department, and the numbers simply do not add up. He asked why was the government paying nearly 300 per cent more for a product that had actually decreased in material quality?

This pertains to the order of 45,360 bunker beds for KGBV Schools and the price tag of Rs 35,830 per bed. Whereas the market reality is- local MSMEs and previous tenders provided high-quality beds for Rs 12,000 – Rs 15,000. He said that the ‘scam’ margin of over Rs 100 crore in excess payments compared to fair market value. He said that in a logic-defying move, the technical specifications were altered in a way that should have reduced the cost, yet the price skyrocketed.

He alleged that multiple applications seeking the ‘Note Files’ and ‘Tender Evaluation Reports’ were met with silence or deemed refusal. “We demand the Principle Secretary & Head of Department (HOD) of School Education and their PIO to immediately ensure the release of the full tender file under RTI,” said Sravan.

The BRS leader questioned, who exactly drafted the eligibility conditions to exclude local manufacturers, on what basis was the base price fixed at Rs 35,830? where was the market survey report, how does a 20 kg reduction in steel result in a Rs 20,000 price increase, why were MSMEs sidelined for outside contractors in a ‘State that supports local industry, why was the Vigilance department not investigating this over Rs 160 crore deal and when will the RTI data be made public as per the law.