BRS strives for welfare of the poor says Narender

Warangal : Congress which came to power by making improbable promises is struggling to deliver, former MLA Nannapuneni Narender said. BRS working president K T Rama Rao who attended the public hearing of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) succeeded in stopping the State Government’s proposal to hike the power bill tariffs, Narender said, celebrating his party’s success in Warangal on Wednesday.

He said that the Congress Government planned to increase the power tariffs, burdening the poor and middle classes to the tune of Rs 18,500 crore. Referring to the skyrocketing prices of essentials, he said that life has already become miserable for the common man, and a hike in power tariffs would have made it even worse.

BRS when it was in power for about 10 years had never increased power tariffs, Narender said, heaping praise on former chief minister KCR. “BRS will oppose the Congress’ anti-people policies, and exert pressure on it until it fulfills its election promises,” Narender said.

He said the Congress Government relied on diverting the people’s attention to cover up its failures. “As a major Opposition, the BRS will expose Congress’ failures and remind it to work for the welfare of the people,” Narender said.