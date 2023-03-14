BRS takes a swipe at Governor for 'stalling' varsity recruitment Bill

Hyderabad: Alleging that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was deliberately stopping the University Recruitment Bill, several BRS leaders on Monday said the Centre neither takes up recruitment nor allows the State government to fill the vacancies.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Government Whip B Suman and TSMIDC chairman E Srinivas said students were agitated for lack of recruitment in the universities. They demanded the Governor to clear the bills before the situation goes out of hand.

Suman alleged that the Governor was behaving 'atrociously' by not giving clearance to the bill. Even after the Education minister and the higher officials met her and explained the bill provisions, still there was no response from the Governor. There are 9.77 lakh vacancies in the Central government departments. The Centre does not take up recruitment and nor do they allow the State governments to fill vacancies. The Governor has deliberately stopped the bills. "We request on behalf of students, the Governor should clear the bills," said Suman.

Srinivas said the Governor should approve the bills before the situation goes out of hand. "The government has the responsibility to give jobs to those studying in universities. He alleged that some universities have given jobs to students who have ABVP and RSS background.

"The BJP is conspiring because it is afraid of losing importance if posts are given to SCs and STs. The Governor is doing whatever the Delhi BJP leaders are asking her to do. Students would agitation on a large scale if the Governor does not approve the bill, warned Srinivas.