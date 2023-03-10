BRS takes Modi head-on

New Delhi/Hyderabad: Political tempers are set to rise in the next two days with 'Woman of the Moment' K Kavitha holding dharna at Jantar Mantar demanding introduction and passing of women's reservation bill during the present session of Parliament, BJP planning to hold counter dharna at Delhi and Hyderabad, Enforcement Directorate arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from Tihar jail and the BRS party holding an extended meeting of parliamentary party and state leaders.

BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is closely monitoring the developments, wants to make the issue of ED questioning Kavitha into a major political one alleging that the BJP was resorting to intimidation and harassment of those who were opposed to the saffron party while it was keeping silent about the activities of Adani or BJP

MLA in Karnataka from whose house Rs 8 crore was seized.

The BRS feels that this was a good opportunity to take Modi head on as other political parties like the Congress have miserably failed.



Meanwhile, ahead of the Jantar Mantar Dharna, Bharat Jagruti leader Kavitha at a press conference in Delhi asked Modi to stop torturing people like her and instead focus on reducing prices, give more subsidies and jobs.

She said the BJP always used backdoor entry in nine states.

"As they failed to do same in Telangana, they were using ED now. But we are not afraid. We will face the Enforcement Directorate, we have not done anything wrong...," she added.

It may be mentioned here that Kavitha has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

In Hyderabad, IT Minister K T Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of crony capitalism and "misusing" agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate to harass Opposition leaders.

KTR alleged that the Central agencies have become puppets in the hands of the Modi government and claimed that several BRS leaders have been targeted by the Centre.

The summons issued by the ED to his sister Kavitha are "not ED summons but Modi summons", he said. KTR alleged that the NDA government has become synonymous with "unscrupulous rule" and "dishonest investigation agencies."

The BRS leader alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani has links with Prime Minister Modi.

He said the PM and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman should explain why they are silent even though Rs 13 lakh crore of LIC and SBI is lost.