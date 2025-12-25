Farm-fresh produce now gets delivered at doorstep at Rythu Bazaar price

Visakhapatnam: Striking a balance between saving time for consumers and increasing income of farmers, the State government has launched Digi Rythu Bazaar wherein farm-fresh vegetables and fruits get delivered at doorstep.

As part of the pilot project introduced in Visakhapatnam, MVP Rythu Bazaar, located in the heart of the city, has been selected to cater to the vegetable needs of the consumers online. Partnering with Machint Solutions Ltd., people can place orders online by logging on to digirythubazaarap.com.

For the past few days, orders have been trickling in through the e-commerce site. Ever since the launch of the e-commerce site introduced by the company, about 100 to 130 orders have been placed online from various localities.

Based on public response, challenges faced through the e-commerce site and the feedback collected, the government intends to bring out a user-friendly app shortly.

Once order is placed, company representatives will carry out grading of vegetables and packing under the supervision of Executive Officers (EO) of Rythu Bazaars before delivering the produce to the respective destinations.

MVP Rythu Bazaar EO K Varahalu said, “There is a lot of variation in the price of the vegetables sold in Rythu Bazaars and retail markets. However, through Digi Rythu Bazaar, customers will receive quality produce at the same cost sold at Rythu Bazaars. It is a win-win situation both for the consumers as well as farmers as the latter will get extra income through online sale as well.” However, what makes the entire experience planet-friendly is that the company is keen on delivering the orders in biodegradable covers.

But there is a nominal delivery charge, plus handling charge and service tax applicable for those who order the products online.

Once orders are placed, vegetables and fruits get delivered to homes that fall under 5-km radius of MVP Rythu Bazaar.

According to the marketing department officials, efforts are on to introduce Digi Rythu Bazaar in other areas from January first week.

Based on the success of the endeavour, the department intends to implement it across the State in a phased manner.