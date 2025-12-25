State to bring unified GO on movie ticket prices soon

Vijayawada: Cinematography minister Kandula Durgesh announced that the state government is preparing to issue a single, comprehensive Government Order (GO) to regulate cinema ticket prices across the state. The move aims to end the prevailing confusion over ticket rates and ensure a balanced system that benefits both the film industry and the general public.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting of the Ticket Price Rationalisation Committee at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Durgesh said the practice of issuing separate GOs based on individual film budgets will be discontinued. Instead, a uniform policy will be implemented to standardise ticket prices.

The minister said that the government’s approach will strike a balance, supporting the survival and growth of the film industry while avoiding undue burden on ordinary moviegoers. Opinions from producers, distributors, and exhibitors will be considered before finalizing the decision. Durgesh noted that discussions are underway regarding big-budget films and artists’ remuneration, and the committee is exploring a category-based system for ticket pricing.

He added that meetings with distributors and producers will be held soon to gather further input, and assured that industry concerns will be addressed.

Pointing to the global reach of Telugu cinema, Durgesh said that the rise of pan-India films has significantly increased production budgets.

To address this, the committee — comprising senior officials from the finance department, I&PR, APSFTV, TDC Limited, law department, and the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce — reviewed policies for multiplex and single-screen ticket pricing, as well as guidelines for high-budget films.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the government after detailed deliberations. Durgesh explained that while ticket rates have so far been revised under old GOs through the home department, the new policy will rationalize prices for both low-budget and high-budget films.

He further said that new regulations will also encourage film shootings within Andhra Pradesh, linking them to tourism development. Once a policy decision is finalized, a new GO will be issued shortly.

Durgesh assured that the government will stand by producers and work to make Andhra Pradesh a leading destination for film production in India. He also pledged support for the growth of the film and television industries.

Earlier, committee members including director Jasti Dharmateja (Teja), distributor Nakkalapudi Saibabu, producer Kuchibhotla Vivek, and exhibitors Sompalli Shiva Prasad and Alankar Prasad met the minister to share their views. The meeting concluded with a felicitation of minister Durgesh.