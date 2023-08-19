BRS to field KTR’s NRI pal Johnson in Asifabad

Hyderabad: BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to retain majority of the sitting MLAs and only about a dozen legislators are likely to be replaced by new faces, according to party insiders.

It is learnt that Bhukya Johnson, who is an NRI friend of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, is likely to be the official candidate from Asifabad Assembly constituency. In fact, he has already started his campaign from the constituency.

Sources said that many changes are likely to happen in the combined Adilabad district. For example, the two-time MLA from Khanapur Assembly constituency Rekha Naik would be replaced with a new face.

One of the other candidates who are likely to dropped this time is Rathod Bapu Rao from the Boath Assembly constituency. The party is likely to field Anil Jadhav from here. In another segment of Asifabad, the party wants to give the party ticket to Kova Laxmi, who had lost to Atram Sakku of the Congress in 2018, who later joined the BRS. It is said that Sakku would be asked to contest from the Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Sources said that there will also be a change in Bellampally which is now represented by Durgam Chennaiah. This seat is likely to be given to the Left parties as part of alliance.



In Warangal district, Shankar Naik from the Mahabubabad Assembly constituency is likely to be dropped. In all probability, minister Satyavathi Rathod would be asked to contest from this constituency.

It has already made clear that MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy would be asked to contest from the Jangaon constituency in place of Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. From Station Ghanpur, the sitting member T Rajaiah, sources said, had been convinced by KCR to support Kadiyam Srihari. The possibility of fielding Rajaiah for the Warangal Lok Sabha is not ruled out.

In Hyderabad city, the Cantonment seat is likely to be given to Lasya, daughter of T Sayanna, who had won from here last time. The party feels that Lasya will be benefitted by sympathy votes as Sayanna who was popular leader had recently died.

Another candidate in the list of those who are likely to be dropped is Bethi Subhash Reddy from the Uppal Assembly constituency. Bandaru Laxma Reddy is likely to replace him. There will be a change in Korutla where K Vidyasagar Rao’s son K Sanjay is being considered. In Nalgonda district, B Mallaiah Yadav and K Prabhakar Reddy are likely to be changed. In Kalwakurthy, Jaipal Yadav may not get the ticket.