BRS to intensify agitation against Cong govt: Puvvada

Khammam: Former minister and BRS leader Puvvada Ajay Kumar, on Monday, called upon party leaders, cadres and supporters to participate in large numbers to make BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s (KTR) Khammam district visit on January 7 a success, asserting that the New Year would mark an intensified phase of struggle against the alleged ‘failed governance’ of the Congress government. Addressing a preparatory meeting with party representatives at his residence here, Ajay Kumar said 2026 would stand out as a year of struggles in Telangana politics, with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) taking the Congress government head-on on public issues, particularly irrigation and farmers’ welfare.

He alleged that the Congress government was undermining Telangana’s interests under the guise of the Palamuru–Rangareddy project and said the BRS would expose what he termed a water conspiracy in the public domain. He also accused the Congress of negligence in the Sitarama project, warning that the issue would soon turn into a full-fledged water agitation.

Referring to assurances made during elections, Ajay Kumar demanded that the Khammam leader who had promised to ‘wash Khammam with Sitarama waters’ clarify the present status of the project. He further said the difficulties faced by farmers in procuring urea had validated earlier warnings issued by BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) about the Congress government’s functioning.

Ajay Kumar remarked that the Congress leadership’s reaction to a single press note issued by KCR reflected its lack of confidence and administrative failure. He said KCR’s tenure had ensured irrigation water to every inch of cultivable land in the state, but the present government had failed to live up to that legacy.

He also criticised attempts to allegedly pressure elected representatives to switch loyalties, stating that such efforts had failed at the mandal level and were now being repeated at the municipal level. Ajay Kumar said KTR, as part of district tours, has been felicitating sarpanches and ward members elected with BRS support across the state. As part of this programme, KTR will visit Khammam district on January 7 at 10 am and felicitate newly elected sarpanches and ward members of the erstwhile district at the BRS district office, Telangana Bhavan.