BRS urges ECI to revert to paper ballots in Bihar polls

Hyderabad/New Delhi: The BRS has urged the Election Commission of India to consider reinstating ballot paper in the elections, starting with the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections in November 2025, to restore public confidence in the democratic process.

The BRS leaders on Tuesday formally submitted a detailed representation to the Election Commission, urging the constitutional body to address critical concerns affecting electoral integrity and a level playing field. The BRS delegation, headed by Party Working President KT Rama Rao, met the Election Commission on Tuesday in New Delhi upon the Commission’s invitation for an interaction.

The representation, submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner, highlights four major issues – the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls underway in Bihar, the party’s call for a return to paper ballots, the repeated misuse of identical free symbols that dilute the party’s identity, and non-action on past representations regarding violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The BRS voiced serious apprehensions over the untimely and targeted nature of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar. The party termed the SIR exercise unwarranted, particularly with elections on the horizon, and cautioned that it could lead to large-scale voter deletions, especially among migrant and disadvantaged communities. The disenfranchisement of migrant labourers, who move across states for economic survival, was deeply concerning. Documents like Aadhaar and Voter ID must suffice for voter eligibility. The party demanded withdrawal of SIR in Bihar.

The BRS also expressed its concerns over the continued use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), citing growing public distrust and international precedents. “Several media reports to this effect have surfaced over the last few years. Many political parties, activists and voters have also expressed their concerns about the usage of EVMs,” the BRS mentioned in its letter. The BRS party reminded that the world’s oldest democracy, the US, and mature democracies like the UK, Japan, and Germany do not use EVMs for national elections.

The party once again highlighted the persistent misuse of free symbols that closely resemble its reserved election symbol – the Car. In particular, the party flagged eight free symbols – Camera, Chapati Roller, Dolli, Road Roller, Soap Dish, Television, Sewing Machine, and Ship – which, when displayed in small sizes on EVMs and ballot papers, are indistinguishable from the Car symbol, especially for illiterate and elderly voters. The party demanded the immediate withdrawal of these eight free symbols.

The BRS also expressed disappointment over the lack of timely action on its earlier representations during the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. These included abusive and derogatory statements by leaders of rival parties, disparities in the Commission’s response to complaints filed by BRS versus those filed against it, and inaction on MCC violations, including misuse of social media, hate speech, and politicization of government events.

MPs KR Suresh Reddy, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, former MP B Vinod Kumar, and senior leaders Balka Suman and RS Praveen Kumar were part of the delegation.