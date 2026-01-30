BRS vows fierce retaliation as SIT targets KCR

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi has officially shifted into an aggressive campaign mode following the decision by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to serve notices to party chief K Chandrashekar Rao. The investigation, which centres on allegations of phone tapping, has sparked a firestorm of protest across the state. Immediately after news of the notice broke, party leaders and supporters gathered at Agrasen Chowk near Telangana Bhavan to burn an effigy of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in a defiant show of strength.

Senior BRS leaders have characterised the SIT action as “vendetta politics” and a blatant attempt to harass anyone who dares to challenge the current administration. With the municipal elections on the horizon, the party intends to take this issue directly to the voters, arguing that the Congress government is prioritising political revenge over governance. They claim the timing is calculated specifically to demoralise BRS activists and create a climate of fear during the election cycle.

“Telangana will boil if K Chandrashekar Rao is touched,” warned several party representatives, asserting that they are not intimidated by the legal summons. The unrest has already spread to educational hubs, with the student wing, BRSV, burning effigies at Osmania University. Similar protests were reported across various districts as the party rank and file rallied behind their founder.

Describing the move as the “height of madness,” party leaders stated that targeting K Chandrashekar Rao is equivalent to targeting the people of Telangana themselves. Working president KT Rama Rao issued a scathing critique, reminding the public that his father is a leader of unwavering resolve who risked his life to achieve statehood and spent a decade nurturing Telangana like a newborn child.

KT Rama Rao pointed out that the Congress government, which he claims rose to power on a foundation of reckless assurances and false promises, is merely attempting to divert public attention from its own failures. He insisted that the investigation lacks credibility and is driven by political malice rather than a pursuit of justice. “This is not an investigation; it is revenge. K Chandrashekar Rao resides in the hearts of the people, and we will stand as their voice against this unjust rule,” he stated. As the January 30 nomination deadline looms, the BRS remains committed to a confrontational path, ensuring that the SIT notices become a central theme in the upcoming democratic contest.