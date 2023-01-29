BRS will be buried in Telangana: Eatala

Dindi: Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar expressed his hope that the people will vote against the Nizam's ruling BRS party and will bring the BJP to power in forthcoming assembly elections.

Speaking in a press conference organised after participating in the Pratishta programme of Shri Lakshmi Venkateswara Swamy held at Cherukupalli in Dindi mandal in the district on Saturday, he said that it is ridiculous that CM KCR, who has not fulfilled the promises made in the election manifesto, speaks about developing the whole country.

He said that not even one acre of agricultural land got irrigation facility from a single project launched during the BRS regime in the past eight years.

Ponds in the State are being filled with water only because of the mercy of rain God, he added.

He alleged that delay in construction works of the SLBC tunnel and Dindi lift scheme in Devarakonda constituency are best examples of State government inefficiency.

In the assembly by-election held last year in Munugodu, all the Ministers and MLAs of the BRS government stayed there and distributed money and liquor under police watch, but all the people know that the BJP candidate got 87,000 votes, he recalled.

He said that KCR trying to suppress those questioning in the state. He called upon party workers to propagate Central schemes among the people of rural areas to strengthen the party. The temple committee members honored him with a shawl.

National BC Commission Member Talloju Achari, State Working Committee Member Suresh, Kalyan Naik, party district leader Chenamoni Ramulu, Devarakonda Assembly Convener Krishna, Mandal President Narendra Reddy, MPTC Radhika, Venkataiah, , Raghava, Amrit, Sai and others participated in press meet.