BRS will raise RRR-hit ryots’ issue in Parl, Assembly: KTR

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday assured the farmers affected by the regional ring road alignment (RRR) alignment that his party would firmly stand by them and raise their issue in Parliament.

Victims from Nalgonda and Suryapet districts, along with those from Gajwel and Sangareddy constituencies affected by the RRR alignment met BRS Working President at Telangana Bhavan on Monday.

KTR stated that during BRS tenure, the highest priority was accorded to agriculture and irrigation projects, making the farming sector prosperous. Whenever land acquisition issues arose in the past, his government directly engaged with farmers, ensured rehabilitation, and provided permanent solutions. But the Congress, he alleged, has been altering alignments--first with the Outer Ring Road and now with the RRR--thereby wrecking the lives of poor farmers.

KTR declared that BRS MPs would raise the issue of RRR victims in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He also made it clear that the issue will be raised in the Assembly, too, to hold the government accountable.

He appealed to the farmers not to lose morale and take hasty decisions. He assured that BRS would stand by the farmers until a scientifically planned alignment is implemented.

He called upon the RRR victims to stand united by passing resolutions in every village and boycotting the local body elections. If they do so, both the Central and State governments will be compelled to respond, and the issue will come to their notice, he said.