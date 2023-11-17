BRS will win 80 seats: Jagadish Reddy

Suryapet: In a fervent plea to the residents of Suryapet constituency, Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, also the BRS candidate, asserted his commitment to the local community during a series of election campaigns held on Thursday.

Confident about the upcoming Sssembly elections on November 30, Reddy boldly stated that the BRS is poised to secure 80 seats, attributing this projected success to the overwhelming support and blessings received from the people of the State.

Reflecting on his ten-year tenure as both MLA and Minister, Reddy emphasised his dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the people. He urged voters to extend their support for a third term, promising continued development for Suryapet.

Addressing enthusiastic crowds in various villages within the constituency, Reddy presented a detailed account of the developmental projects undertaken. Backing his claims with concrete facts and figures, he highlighted the significant number of beneficiaries who have prospered under various welfare programmes.