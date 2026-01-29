  1. Home
News

Revanth to kick off civic poll campaign on February 3

  • Created On:  29 Jan 2026 7:22 AM IST
Revanth to kick off civic poll campaign on February 3
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will take part in the municipal election campaign from February 3 to 8. He will kick off his campaign with a tour in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on February 3. He will address a public meeting at Miryalaguda on the same day.

Later, the Chief Minister will participate in Jagtial meeting on February 4 followed by public meetings at Chevella in Rangareddy district on February 5 and in Bhupalpally on February 6. Thereafter, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting in Medak on February 7 followed by one in Nizamabad on February 8.

The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on February 2 from the US.

Presently, Revanth Reddy is participating in the “Leadership for the 21st Century: Chaos, Conflict, and Courage” programme at the Harvard Kennedy School, Massachusetts.

He will stay in the Harvard Kennedy School until January 30.

Revanth ReddyTelangana municipal electionsCongressPublic meetings scheduleHarvard Kennedy School programme
Indian cricketers offer prayers at Simhachalam

Indian cricketers offer prayers at Simhachalam

