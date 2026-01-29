Revanth to kick off civic poll campaign on February 3

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will take part in the municipal election campaign from February 3 to 8. He will kick off his campaign with a tour in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on February 3. He will address a public meeting at Miryalaguda on the same day.

Later, the Chief Minister will participate in Jagtial meeting on February 4 followed by public meetings at Chevella in Rangareddy district on February 5 and in Bhupalpally on February 6. Thereafter, the Chief Minister will address a public meeting in Medak on February 7 followed by one in Nizamabad on February 8.

The Chief Minister will return to Hyderabad on February 2 from the US.

Presently, Revanth Reddy is participating in the “Leadership for the 21st Century: Chaos, Conflict, and Courage” programme at the Harvard Kennedy School, Massachusetts.

He will stay in the Harvard Kennedy School until January 30.