BRS will withdraw from by poll if Modi promises Rs 18k cr to Nalgonda: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president, IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that BRS will withdraw from the Munugodu by-election if the BJP government offers Rs 18,000 crore package to Nalgonda.

Minister KTR took to his Twitter handle and made a series of tweets against the Modi government. He tweeted that the Centre ignores the recommendation of NITI Aayog to allocate Rs 19,000 crores to Mission Bhagiratha to eradicate fluorosis. He alleged that the BJP government sanctioned Rs 18,000 crore project to a person for political benefit.



In another tweet, Minister KTR stated that the wealth of the country will not be increased if a person becomes the richest man in the world. He further added that a district will not be developed if a contract is allotted to a person.



He added that the Centre sanctioned Rs 80,000 crore packages to Gujarat in the last five months and questioned whether that can't allot Rs 18,000 crore to Telangana.