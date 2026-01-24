BRS won’t spare wrongdoers, Harish warns police

BRSLP Deputy Leader T. Harish Rao on Friday issued a stern warning to police officials, saying that the BRS government would not let them go even after retirement, regardless of their location, even across state borders. The BRS leader took strong exception to what he described as the “high-handedness” of police officials at the Jubilee Hills police station. Speaking to the media, Harish Rao alleged that officers close to retirement were being placed in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to harass the BRS.

He warned that officials, who act unfairly, illegally, or deliberately attempt to trouble leaders would not be spared. “If policemen violate the law, act unlawfully, or leak information falsely, they will have to face the consequences. We will not leave anyone, even after retirement,” he said.

Harish Rao further cautioned that if the BRS returns to power, such officials would receive no protection and would be forced to fight legal battles on their own. He urged the police to act legally and fairly, and not under political directions, alleging that instructions were being issued by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy from Davos.

The BRS leader warned that policemen, who follow wrongful instructions or orders and violate the law, will be held accountable. He said it is wrong for the government to deliberately pursue political vendetta against BRS leaders, calling it Revanth’s plan to intimidate the party’s leaders through conspiracies.

“We have done nothing wrong and have nothing to fear. KTR went bravely. On many occasions, negative publicity was spread against BRS leaders—why were no cases filed then? If women’s self-esteem was allegedly harmed, what about the damage caused when false things were written about KTR on social media, TV, and newspapers?” Rao questioned, demanding that the authorities also investigate Revanth Reddy.