BRS worked for the poor: Vinay

Warangal: BRS has always worked for the cause of the people, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking at a party programme in Hanumakonda on Sunday, he said that the BRS party led by KCR introduced several welfare and developmental initiatives to empower the poor.

Vinay said that the then BRS Government focused on internal roads, drainages, and electricity supply and provided basic amenities in several backward colonies of the city. He alleged that the Congress Government which came to power by making false unviable is trying to disrupt the lives of the poor by issuing notices to them even though they have valid patta papers.

In another programme, Vinay and former speaker SirikondaMadhusudhana Chary felicitated former MLC Madireddy Srinivas Reddy and his wife. Reddy, a retired professor, who hails from Mamnoor worked as the in-charge of Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, besides assisting KCR for more than two decades. Former MLA Nannapuneni Narender, KUDA former chairmen Marri Yadava Reddy and S Sunder Raj Yadav and T Janardhan Goud were among others present.