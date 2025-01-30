BRSV Protests Against Congress Government’s 420 Unfulfilled Promises on Gandhi Jayanti

Gadwal: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi (BRSV) staged a protest against the Congress government, demanding the fulfillment of 420 promises made during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections. The protest was held at Gandhi Chowrastha in Aija town, marking Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary.

BRSV district coordinator Kuruvu Pallayya, along with party leaders, submitted a petition at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue, highlighting the Congress government's failure to deliver on its promises even after 420 days in power. The leaders paid tribute to Gandhi before launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration, accusing it of deceiving the public with false guarantees.

Speaking at the event, Kuruvu Pallayya expressed deep disappointment over the Congress government's inaction. He called upon Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals to "enlighten" the state government and awaken it to its responsibilities.

"O Mahatma... Open the eyes of this incompetent Congress government. Show them the right path. Bless them with wisdom to fulfill their promises," Pallayya said, addressing Gandhi’s statue.

He emphasized that under the leadership of KCR, the BRS government transformed Telangana into a model state through revolutionary welfare schemes. However, he accused the Congress government of misleading the people with false promises to win the elections and then failing to deliver.

420 Promises, 420 Days of Inaction

Kuruvu Pallayya pointed out that the Congress government had assured the people of Telangana several welfare schemes under its “guarantee cards” before the elections. However, even after 420 days in office, the party had not fulfilled them.

"The Congress government promised to implement these schemes within 100 days, yet even after 420 days, they have done nothing. Instead, they are making excuses, reducing the number of beneficiaries, and diverting attention from their failures," he said.

He also accused the Congress leadership, including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, of spreading false claims against the previous BRS government.

"They are lying about ration cards. During KCR’s tenure, 6,47,479 new ration cards were issued. But now, they spread misinformation to cover their failures," he added.

Pallayya further criticized Rahul Gandhi for failing to fulfill his promise to Telangana’s youth. He warned that the BRS would continue its fight until all the promised schemes were implemented.

"We will not remain silent. We will keep reminding the people of Congress’s betrayals and build pressure until they deliver on their promises," he asserted.

Leaders Vow to Continue the Struggle

The protest saw participation from several BRSV leaders, including Mandal President Mattali, Town President Mala Veeresh, former Town President Kuruvu Veeresh, Venkatesh, Madhav, Parush Ramudu, Eliya, Ranjith, and a large number of farmers.

The BRSV leaders reaffirmed their commitment to holding the Congress government accountable and intensifying their agitation until the 420 promises were fulfilled.