BSP candidate calls people not to vote for non-locals in Maheshwaram

Bahujan Samaj Party MLA candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy has called upon the people to throw out the non-locals who are contesting from the Maheshwaram constituency. A large-scale campaign was conducted in the villages of Mallapur, Venkatapur, Kothapeta under Badang Peta municipal area under the auspices of Kotha Manohar Reddy where party leaders, activists and local women participated in the campaign along with MLA candidate Manohar Reddy.

On this occasion, BSP MLA candidate Kotha Manohar Reddy said that the non-locals who earned crores of rupees through land grabs should be chased away from Maheswaram constituency to Chevella. He said that if he wins, he will stand for the development of the constituency and the poor.









BSP Maheshwaram president Gudla Srinivas, leaders Santhosh Mudhiraj, Pawan Kumar, Karthik Reddy, Doosakanti Ravi, Ghanseeram, Ashok, Anand Patwari along with party leaders, activists and women participated in large numbers.

