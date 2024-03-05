BSP decides contest along with BRS in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

In a significant development, the BSP and BRS decided to contest together in the upcoming parliamentary elections. The decision was made during discussions held by BSP state president RS Praveen Kumar and a group of party representatives at Nandi Nagar residence with BRS chief KCR.

Both party presidents announced that a principled decision has been taken in the context of the parliamentary elections. They stated that the procedures related to this decision would be finalized soon.

This announcement sets the stage for an interesting battle between BSP and BRS together and Congress.