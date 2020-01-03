BT road, irrigation canal works begin in Patancheru constituency

Patancheru: Local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Thursday said that he was taking steps with the cooperation of all in ensuring development of Patancheru constituency. He was speaking after laying foundation for BT roads and irrigational canal works taken up at a cost of Rs 75 lakh in Pashamailaram Gram Panchayat.

Reddy said development works in Pashamailaram were going in at a fast pace. He urged people to unite and become partners in ushering in progress. Upa-sarpanch Krishna hailed the MLA for his contribution to the uplift of Pashamailaram village. Former sarpanch Sudhakar pledged to cooperate in giving a facelift to the village. Several village leaders were present at the launch functions.