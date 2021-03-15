Budget session of Telangana assembly to conclude on March 26

The Telangana government has decided to hold the budget sessions till March 26. The decision has been made in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting headed by the assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.



Minister for legislative affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy, committee members -- finance minister Harish Rao, agriculture minister Singireddy Nirajan Reddy, Social welfare minister Koppula Eshwar, civil supplies minister Gangula Kamalakar, Chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, whip Gongidi Sunitha, MIM representative Pasha Khadri, Congress party representative Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, assembly secretary Dr. V. Narasimha Charyulu were present.

The budget sessions began on Monday with the state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan addressing both houses of Telangana legislature. On March 16, the house will take up condolence motions for deceased sitting and former members. On March 16, a debate on motion of thanks to the governor's speech will be made. On March 18, finance minister Harish Rao will present the budget.

From March 22 to 25, the assembly will discuss on the budget and pass an appropriation bill on March 26.