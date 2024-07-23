Budget to bear Revanth’s mark

Key departments under CM Revanth likely to get lion’s share

Budget outlay likely to be around Rs 2.9 lakh crore this time

Suspense over KCR participating in Assembly debates

Government gearing up to turn the tables on BRS over Medigadda

CM to take a lead in debates on important issue like 6 Guarantees

Revanth Reddy is likely to take a lead in the debates on every important issue mainly in the implementation of the 6 Guarantees -- Dharani, farm loan waiver scheme, the Musi River front development project and the new acts to be adopted like Telangana Thalli statue, new state song and proposed new emblem

Hyderabad: Will the budget that would be presented on Thursday by Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka bear Revanth’s mark?

Sources feel that the budget allocations will get the lion’s share for Agriculture, Irrigation and Health. It would also make substantial allocations to Education and Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments, which are at present being handled by the Chief Minister. Top sources said that the budget for 2024-2025 is likely to have an outlay of around Rs 2.9 lakh crore. All eyes are now on the opposition leader in the Assembly K Chandrashekar Rao. Sources said that this time KCR is likely to attend the session. But there has been no confirmation yet. When asked, BRS leader T Harish Rao said let there be some suspense.

However, the government is gearing up to effectively turn the tables on the BRS during debates and discussions on damage to Medigadda barrage, corruption in power purchase agreements, sheep distribution scam and irregularities in other departments.

Sources said that the Chief Minister already had asked the Finance wing to earmark adequate funds to strengthen the school education by introducing a slew of reforms which includes establishment of play schools and integrated residential schools in every assembly constituency as he is keen to strengthen school education.

Appointment of vice-chancellors and teaching and non-teaching staff in all universities and special grants to promote higher education are likely to get priority in the budget.

It is learnt that the Municipal will be another key area to get good funds as it wants to implement the ambitious Musi riverfront development project.