Building Collapse in Toli Chowki Kills Two Workers

A tragic accident occurred in Toli Chowki, Hyderabad, when Goa sticks used for building construction collapsed in Al Hasnath Colony. Two workers lost their lives, and several others were seriously injured. The incident took place while the workers were standing on the erected Goa sticks.

The deceased have been identified as Tirupati Rao and Aditya Narayana from Srikakulam district. The injured include R. Ramesh from Srikakulam, M. Ramesh from Odisha, and Lal Ahmed from Bandlaguda. They have been admitted to Olive Private Hospital in Langar House. The condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

Reports indicate that the falling Goa sticks also struck an auto rickshaw nearby, injuring passengers. The accident occurred suddenly while the workers were on the scaffolding. A case has been registered, and authorities are investigating the incident.

GHMC officials stated that notices have been issued to the building owner after discovering that the construction was being carried out in violation of regulations.