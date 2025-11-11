Built by demons, Lakshmi Narayana temple’s splendour boundless

ADILABAD

Adilabad district is renowned for its lush greenery, streams, valleys, waterfalls, and ancient temples. Among these, the sacred site in Jainad stands out. With its octagonal mandapam and exquisite sculptural artistry, this temple boasts a history spanning centuries.

One of the oldest temples in India, the Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Temple in Jainad, Adilabad district, began its annual Brahmotsavam celebrations, held every year during the Kartika month, on Monday.

Celebrations will continue until the 16th of this month, drawing thousands of devotees from across the district, Hyderabad, and Maharashtra. A highlight of the Brahmotsavam is the grand Rathotsavam (chariot procession), where the deity’s idols are paraded with great splendor.

Architectural marvel

According to legend, demons built the Lakshmi Narayana Swamy Temple overnight. Its Jain-style architecture is believed to have given the village its name—Jainad. The temple features a majestic octagonal mandapam, standing 60 yards tall and 40 yards wide, adorned with stunning sculptural details. Constructed with special black stone, the temple houses the main deity in a divine six-foot form, with Goddess Lakshmi positioned to the south. Inside the mandapam are idols of Ananta Padmanabha Swamy, Chennakesava, Gadadhara, Lakshmi Griva, and Garutmanta. A Garuda pillar stands in front of the temple, and Hanuman’s idol is carved on the inner pillars. The temple complex also includes idols of Ganapati, Adishesha, a Shiva Lingam, and Mahandi.

Bestower of children

Every Kartika Purnima, the temple hosts mass Satyanarayana Vratams. Devotees believe that childless couples who worship here with devotion are blessed with children. Hence, Lakshmi Narayana here is famously known as “Santana Narayana” (Bestower of progeny). On Kartika Shuddha Dwadashi, during the divine wedding ceremony, receiving the sacred “Garuda Mudda” prasadam is believed to grant progeny. On the final day of Brahmotsavam—Kartika Bahula Panchami—during the Nagavelli Puja, devotees wear the flower garland placed before the deity, believing it will bless them with children.

As Surya Narayana

On Ashwayuja Purnima, following Dussehra, sun rays fall directly on the deity’s feet—a rare and divine sight. This phenomenon has earned the deity the name “Lakshmi Surya Narayana.” Devotees gather in large numbers to witness this celestial event.

Temple legend

According to ancient lore, this region was once part of the Dandakaranya forest, inhabited by demons. Seeking to enhance their powers, they worshipped Narayana with devotion. Wanting the worship to continue eternally, they resolved to build a temple—and legend says they constructed it overnight. Stone inscriptions found here suggest that in the early 12th century, the region was ruled by King Jagaddevudu, a feudatory of Chalukya Tribhuvanamalla, who governed the Telangana region. It is believed that Jagaddevudu built this temple.

Annual celebrations

Every year, from Kartika Shuddha Ashtami to Bahula Saptami, grand Brahmotsavam celebrations are held at this sacred site. Devotees from far and wide come with the belief that wearing the flower garland placed before the deity will bless them with children. They also participate in the mass Satyanarayana Swamy Vratams held from Kartika Purnima onwards.

How to reach..

The temple is located 22 kilometers from Adilabad district headquarters. From Hyderabad, it’s a 315 km journey via Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Adilabad. The temple is accessible by road, with buses available from Adilabad bus stand to Jainad and Bela.