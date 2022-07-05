Buoyant BJP to keep tempo alive till polls

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP leaders are upbeat on the successful conduct of Vijay Sankalpa Sabha addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other national leaders at Parade grounds on Sunday.

The state leaders have said that they would keep up the tempo by organising party programmes in all Assembly segments soon till the elections. BJP state president B Sanjay Kumar is also contemplating to resume his third phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra soon.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda held a series of meetings with the state leaders to prepare an action plan to gear up the party for 2023 Assembly elections. The first big challenge is to poach the strong leaders from the ruling TRS and Congress parties. It has been observed that while the grassroot workers in other parties were joining the Congress, only a few big leaders had preferred the BJP in the recent past. Hence, the saffron party has decided to take up 'Operation Akarsh' in the state.

It is learnt that BJP senior leader and MLA E Rajender would be given a key post soon and would be entrusted with the responsibility of taking up Operation Akarsh. All the senior leaders were asked to hold regular meetings with the district party leadership and party in-charges of Assembly constituencies. Based on the outcome of the meeting, the state leadership will prepare an action plan.

From now, "Ab ki Baar Double Engine Sarkar," will be their slogan. The BJP will also take up special campaign to educate voters about what the Centre had done for the state during the past eight years. The BJP leadership is also planning to depute a group of leaders to stay in villages and conduct door-to-door campaign. The visit of the national leaders to the state will continue. They will be touring different districts and participate in party programmes.