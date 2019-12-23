Burglars in the guise of Naxalites loot former ward councillor's house in Miryalaguda

Miryalaguda (Nalgonda): Notorious burglars in the guise of Naxalites looted the house of former ninth ward councillor Mudireddy Sandeepa Narsireddy located at Edulagudem of Miryalguda town on Sunday midnight. According to sources and the police, the couple Sandeepa and her husband Narsireddy locked the main gate and hall of the house and slept in their bedroom. A team of four burglars with the help of iron rod broke open the lock and entered the bedroom that remained opened. They tied Narsireddy to a chair with a towel soon after the couple woke up due to unexpected sounds.



They threatened Sandeepa by keeping knive at the neck of her husband Narsireddy stating that they were Naxalites and grabbed their cellphones. Later, they demanded Sandeepa to handover all the gold and money to them. Soon Sandeepa handed over all the gold and cash in the almirah, besides the gold ornaments she was wearing to the miscreants. They warned the couple to keep mum and stay in the home for half an hour after they left the house otherwise their men would kill them sans any mercy.

After recovered from the shock, Sandeepa and her husband informed about the incident to the neighbours and the police. According to victims, the burglars decamped with 30 tola gold and Rs 3 lakh in cash. Upon receiving information, Miryalaguda DSP Venkateshwar Rao, Two Town CI D Srinivas Reddy, SI Paramesh rushed to the spot and collected the evidences with the help of Clues Team and Dog Squad. Police, meanwhile, suspect involvement of eight members in the burglary.

After learning about the incident, the Colony residents also rushed to the spot in large numbers and expressed their concern over the incident. They expressed their angst over non-functioning of CCTV cameras installed in the town for security purpose and opined that burglars could have been identified had CCTV cameras at Eedulagudem junction had they were in operation. On Monday, District SP AV Ranganath visited the victims house and enquired with the victims Sandeepa and Narsireddy about the incident. He informed that district police would soon identify the miscreants and arrest them.