Burglars try to sneak into bank in Sangareddy, held

Two burglars of a three-member gang were caught by the police while they were trying to sneak into the bank to commit the offence. The attempt of the gang to break into Grameena Vikas Bank branch at Shivvampet triggered off the alarm alerting the police.

The police rushed to the spot immediately and caught two burglars and the other managed to flee away. The Pulkal police registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to nab the third person. The CCTV footage at the bank is being examined.