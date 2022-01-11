Burglars who stole COVID-19 vaccines held in Hyderabad

The Mirchowk police on Tuesday arrested two people for stealing Covaxin and Covishield vaccine vials from a primary health centre in the Old City. All the stolen vaccine vials were recovered from the offenders.

The police said that the arrested identified as Javeed Khan aka Jadoo (28) and Ghouse Pasha (27) are residents of Kalikhabar under Mirchowk police station limits. "The two sneaked into the PHC at Jambagh on Sunday, breaking the door lock and made away with 44 vaccine vials of Covaxin and Covishield, two computers and other items," the police said adding they also tried to steal the Television but left it after it was damaged.

A staff of PHC who noticed the thief on Monday informed the police who registered a case and arrested two persons.

The police said that Ghouse Pasha was previously involved in four cases registered in Chaderghat, Sultan Bazaar and Chilkalguda police station limits while Javeed was involved in two cases in Begum Bazaar and Chilkalguda.

The two were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.