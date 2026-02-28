Bus and Lorry Collide on NH 65 Bypass in Sangareddy, 15 injured

A serious road accident occurred on the NH 65 bypass in Sadashivpet, Sangareddy district, involving an RTC bus and a lorry at a turning point. The collision took place between an RTC bus travelling from Zaheerabad to Sadashivpet bus stand and a lorry moving in the opposite direction.

Fifteen people sustained serious injuries in the crash. Passers-by responded swiftly, assisting injured passengers and transporting them to Sadashivpet Government Hospital by ambulance.

It is reported that the bus was carrying around 50 passengers at the time. The impact destroyed the bus door completely, forcing the driver to help passengers exit from the cabin.