Bus Overturns Near Kusumanchi in Khammam District, 15 Passengers Injured

A private travel bus met with an unfortunate accident near Kusumanchi in Khammam district during the early hours of Saturday, at the Lokyatanda Bridge on the Suryapet-Khammam National Highway.

The bus, en route from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram, overturned due to the driver's speeding, resulting in injuries to 15 passengers on board.

Emergency response teams swiftly arrived at the scene, and the injured individuals were promptly transported to Khammam Government Hospital in vehicle 108 for medical treatment.

The authorities identified the driver's excessive speed as the primary cause of the accident, emphasizing the importance of adhering to road safety regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.