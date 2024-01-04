By-elections for two MLC seats in Telangana on Jan 29

Live
The bye-elections for two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council under MLAs quota will be held on January 29, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.
The vacancies arose after the resignation of Kadiam Srihari and P. Kaushik Reddy following their election to Assembly in the recent elections.
Both the leaders are from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
According to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj, the notification will be issued on January 11. He said January 18 will be the last date for filing of nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up the next day. January 22 will be the last date for withdrawal of candidatures.
Polling will be held on January 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Counting of votes will be taken up the same day at 5 p.m. The election process will be completed before February 1.