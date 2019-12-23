CAA ensures justice to religiously persecuted people: BJP leader

Hyderabad: BJP national spokesperson and MP GVL Narsimha Rao said that the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA-2019) is related to foreigners and it has nothing to do with the Indian citizens.

Addressing an Intellectuals Meet on CAA-2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) organised by the BJP here on Sunday, he said that the CAA gives citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

It meant to give justice to the people who have been denied it for decades. He referred to the demands of various parties and their leaders for the last seven decades for giving citizenship to the religiously persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

He said that the CAA is the nation's commitment given in undivided India for the minorities. Statements of Gandhi, former Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru and several left leaders, Congress leaders like former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others prove this fact, he added.

However, "When the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled the unfulfilled commitment demanded by all the opposition parties earlier, they are trying to instigate Indian Muslims for political reasons," he said.

State BJP president Dr K Laxman highlighted various references about the religious persecution of minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afganistan.

BJP MLA N Ramachander Rao appealed to the people not to be carried away by the false propaganda unleashed by the Congress and other opposition parties.

He asked media to see the legislative intent of the CAA than creating sensationalism on the issue keeping in view the national interest.

The BJP leaders said that the Centre will not take back the CAA under any circumstances as stated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Instead, the party will be taking up campaigns in a big way, to create awareness among people on CAA. Also, how Congress has built a castle of lies promoting pseudo-secularism and twisting the legislative intent of the CAA.

The BJP leaders Pongulate Sudhakar Reddy and others spoke on the occasion.